Akhilesh Yadav Critiques UP Government's Stance on Urdu
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the UP government for its contradictory stance on Urdu, noting that while the Chief Minister uses Urdu terms, he opposes the language. The controversy arose from opposition to translating legislative proceedings into Urdu, with accusations of hypocrisy and cultural bias.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for what he perceives as a contradictory stance on the Urdu language. He argued that while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath frequently uses Urdu terms in his speeches, his administration opposes Urdu's promotion as a medium of instruction.
The controversy was sparked when Yadav responded to criticism by Adityanath over the SP's request for translating legislative proceedings into Urdu. The chief minister accused the SP of hypocrisy, suggesting that while they demand Urdu translations, their own children attend English-medium schools. Yadav, however, countered by emphasizing Urdu's Indian roots and questioned the opposition's cultural bias.
The conversation expanded to a larger critique of the government's approach toward inclusivity and economic growth, with Yadav highlighting the importance of cultural unity. He argued that hatred towards Muslims would hinder economic investments and that a more inclusive stance could transform the state into a growth engine.
