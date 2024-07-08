Left Menu

Dhankhar Advocates Tech-Driven Defence Land Management

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the 2023 batch of Indian Defence Estates Service, highlighting the importance of readiness and technological integration in defence land management. He stressed leveraging advanced technology to combat encroachments and legal disputes, promoting environmental stewardship and civic amenity models in cantonment areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:19 IST
Dhankhar Advocates Tech-Driven Defence Land Management
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday highlighted the critical importance of readiness and technological integration in managing defence lands, emphasizing that ''the best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war''.

Addressing the 2023 batch of Indian Defence Estates Service Officer Trainees at the Vice-President's Enclave, Dhankhar underscored the necessity of leveraging advanced technology to effectively manage defence lands. He discussed the challenges including encroachments and legal disputes, advocating for a proactive approach using modern tools.

Dhankhar emphasized the role of technology in monitoring defence lands, allowing for swift identification and resolution of any incursions. "The best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war. Using technology for the management of defence lands will enable you to monitor any incursion and take swift remedial action in a resolute manner,'' he noted. The vice president also called for efficient structuring of litigation handling to address these issues.

He reminded the young officers that defence lands are crucial for national security and must be managed with utmost integrity and ethical conduct. Dhankhar urged the trainees to set an example and work tirelessly towards building a ''Viksit Bharat'' (Developed India) by 2047.

Additionally, the vice president stressed the importance of environmental stewardship within cantonment areas, advocating for herbal plantations and horticulture to benefit society. He encouraged officers to ensure cantonments serve as models of cleanliness, greenery, and civic amenities for other municipalities to emulate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024