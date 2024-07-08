Dhankhar Advocates Tech-Driven Defence Land Management

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday highlighted the critical importance of readiness and technological integration in managing defence lands, emphasizing that ''the best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war''.

Addressing the 2023 batch of Indian Defence Estates Service Officer Trainees at the Vice-President's Enclave, Dhankhar underscored the necessity of leveraging advanced technology to effectively manage defence lands. He discussed the challenges including encroachments and legal disputes, advocating for a proactive approach using modern tools.

Dhankhar emphasized the role of technology in monitoring defence lands, allowing for swift identification and resolution of any incursions. "The best way of defence is to be ever prepared for war. Using technology for the management of defence lands will enable you to monitor any incursion and take swift remedial action in a resolute manner,'' he noted. The vice president also called for efficient structuring of litigation handling to address these issues.

He reminded the young officers that defence lands are crucial for national security and must be managed with utmost integrity and ethical conduct. Dhankhar urged the trainees to set an example and work tirelessly towards building a ''Viksit Bharat'' (Developed India) by 2047.

Additionally, the vice president stressed the importance of environmental stewardship within cantonment areas, advocating for herbal plantations and horticulture to benefit society. He encouraged officers to ensure cantonments serve as models of cleanliness, greenery, and civic amenities for other municipalities to emulate.

