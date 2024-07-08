Mamata Banerjee Takes Swift Action Amid North Bengal Flood Concerns

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed concern over potential floods in north Bengal due to heavy rains and instructed officials to continuously monitor the situation. Banerjee asked officials to take steps to bring back stranded tourists from neighbouring Sikkim and remote hill areas of Kalimpong and Darjeeling owing to landslides.

'Round-the-clock monitoring of the situation has to be ensured,' Banerjee said, addressing a press conference on the flood-like situation in north Bengal owing to incessant rains in several places in the region.

The chief minister announced that nine flood shelters have been opened in Jalpaiguri, providing shelter to 500 people. She asked the power department to prevent electrocution during floods.

Banerjee mentioned that 12 community kitchens have been opened in Cooch Behar, specifically in Tufanganj and Mathabhanga.

Stating that the arterial NH-10 is being repaired at places where damages occurred due to rains, the CM noted that the situation in Darjeeling and Kalimpong is normal.

She asked PWD authorities to inform the Army if there is any damage to national highways in the hills, as these are used by the forces for movement to border areas.

Banerjee also urged the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to inform the state before releasing water from its dams to prevent sudden floods in south Bengal, advocating for a staggered release to manage water flow effectively.

She asked the state's chief secretary to coordinate with railway authorities to ensure the cleaning of areas to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon.

