Delhi Assembly Pioneers Real-Time Audit Monitoring Portal

The Delhi Assembly has broken new ground by becoming the first legislative body in India to introduce a real-time digital audit monitoring portal. This development was announced by Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The new Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) represents a major stride towards greater transparency and accountability in government operations. Gupta underscored the importance of the system in ensuring rigorous audit follow-up mechanisms.

During a meeting to assess ongoing audit statuses, it was revealed that numerous departments have yet to submit complete Action Taken Notes (ATNs). The new system mandates that departments rectify and resubmit incomplete reports within three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)