UN Security Council to Address Russian Attack on Kyiv Children's Hospital
The United Nations Security Council will convene on Tuesday following requests from several nations to discuss Russia's strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital. U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward condemned the attack as cowardly and depraved in a statement shared on social media.
The United Nations Security Council is set to convene on Tuesday after Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia, and the United States requested a discussion over a Russian attack that targeted Kyiv's main children's hospital, diplomats confirmed.
'We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital,' stated Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward in a social media post on Monday.
