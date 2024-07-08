Intellectual Forum Protests NEET and NET-UG Irregularities and Law Replacements in India

A group of intellectuals on Monday held a protest condemning alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET-UG exams conducted under the current BJP-led government.

The protesting platform, called 'Desh Banchao Ganamanch' (People's Forum to Save the Nation), included singers, actors, journalists, political commentators, and social activists.

Protestors also criticized replacing the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code with the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

About 20 notable individuals, such as poet Prasun Bhowmik and actor Rahul Chakraborty, participated in the rally. A spokesperson mentioned the protest aimed to halt the politicization of central agencies, expedite trials for incarcerated opposition leaders, and protect states' rights within the federal democracy framework.

