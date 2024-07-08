Left Menu

Intellectual Forum Protests NEET and NET-UG Irregularities and Law Replacements in India

A group of intellectuals under 'Desh Banchao Ganamanch' staged a protest against alleged irregularities in NEET and NET-UG exams and the replacement of Indian penal codes with new legal frameworks. Around 20 prominent figures, including poets, actors, and political leaders, emphasized the importance of stopping central agency politicization and protecting federal democracy.

Updated: 08-07-2024 21:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A group of intellectuals on Monday held a protest condemning alleged irregularities in the NEET and NET-UG exams conducted under the current BJP-led government.

The protesting platform, called 'Desh Banchao Ganamanch' (People's Forum to Save the Nation), included singers, actors, journalists, political commentators, and social activists.

Protestors also criticized replacing the Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code with the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

About 20 notable individuals, such as poet Prasun Bhowmik and actor Rahul Chakraborty, participated in the rally. A spokesperson mentioned the protest aimed to halt the politicization of central agencies, expedite trials for incarcerated opposition leaders, and protect states' rights within the federal democracy framework.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

