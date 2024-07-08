ED Challenges Bail of Hemant Soren in Supreme Court

Left Menu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case related to a land scam. Soren, who took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand, was previously arrested by the ED.

Updated: 08-07-2024 21:50 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

On June 28, the High Court granted bail to Soren, who then took oath as Jharkhand's chief minister on July 4.

Hemant Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned as chief minister shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED.

During the high court hearing, ED's counsel argued that Soren might commit a similar offense if released on bail and cited cases against ED officers in the SC/ST police station.

The high court noted the ED's points but concluded that there was no likelihood of Soren committing a similar offence.

The bench also mentioned that the findings satisfy the condition under Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, suggesting Soren is not guilty as alleged.

Soren was summoned multiple times by the ED and was eventually questioned at his residence before being arrested on January 31.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

