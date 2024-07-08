Russian Theatre Icons Sentenced for 'Justifying Terrorism'
Two prominent Russian theatre figures, Zhenya Berkovich and Svetlana Petriychuk, were sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly justifying terrorism through their production of 'Finist, the Brave Falcon'. Their trial has raised significant concerns about the boundaries of artistic freedom in Russia.
Two leading Russian theatre figures, Director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, were each sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for 'justifying terrorism,' a Reuters reporter at the court confirmed. This high-profile case has tested the boundaries of artistic freedom in Russia.
Berkovich and Petriychuk were arrested in May last year. The charges were linked to their production 'Finist, the Brave Falcon', which depicts the story of Russian women who married Islamic State fighters.
The verdict has sparked significant debate and concern within the artistic community and beyond, as many question the implications for artistic expression and freedom in Russia.
