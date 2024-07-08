Left Menu

Russian Theatre Icons Sentenced for 'Justifying Terrorism'

Two prominent Russian theatre figures, Zhenya Berkovich and Svetlana Petriychuk, were sentenced to six years in prison for allegedly justifying terrorism through their production of 'Finist, the Brave Falcon'. Their trial has raised significant concerns about the boundaries of artistic freedom in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:59 IST
Russian Theatre Icons Sentenced for 'Justifying Terrorism'
  • Country:
  • Russia

Two leading Russian theatre figures, Director Zhenya Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk, were each sentenced to six years in prison on Monday for 'justifying terrorism,' a Reuters reporter at the court confirmed. This high-profile case has tested the boundaries of artistic freedom in Russia.

Berkovich and Petriychuk were arrested in May last year. The charges were linked to their production 'Finist, the Brave Falcon', which depicts the story of Russian women who married Islamic State fighters.

The verdict has sparked significant debate and concern within the artistic community and beyond, as many question the implications for artistic expression and freedom in Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024