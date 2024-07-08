Hero's Farewell: Haryana Bids Adieu to Braveheart Lance Naik Pradeep Nain

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Haryana's Jind district on Monday.

Several mourners turned up to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta was also present when the mortal remains of Nain (27), a para commando, were consigned to flames.

After receiving the news of his martyrdom, his parents, sister and wife were inconsolable.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed grief and condolences on Nain's martyrdom.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said that as per the policy of the government, an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore and a government job will be given to one dependent of the martyr.

Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounters in the two villages of the Kulgam district had begun on Saturday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)