Russian Playwright and Director Sentenced for 'Justifying Terrorism'

A Russian court has sentenced playwright Zhenya Berkovich and theatre director Svetlana Petriychuk to six years in prison on charges of 'justifying terrorism'. The case revolves around their production of the play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon', which deals with Russian women who marry Islamic State fighters.

The trial has been seen as the most significant prosecution of Russian cultural figures since the country's military actions in Ukraine in 2022. Both Berkovich and Petriychuk denied any wrongdoing, asserting that their work was meant to oppose terrorism rather than support it.

Judge Yuri Massin agreed to close the trial to the public midway through the proceedings due to alleged threats to some participants. This move has been strongly criticized by free speech and artistic communities, who claim the trial was politically motivated.

