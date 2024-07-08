Left Menu

Russian Playwright and Director Sentenced for 'Justifying Terrorism'

A Russian court sentenced Zhenya Berkovich and Svetlana Petriychuk to six years in prison for 'justifying terrorism' through their play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon'. The trial, lasting seven weeks, was condemned by free speech and artistic communities, demonstrating Russia's intolerance for artistic freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian court has sentenced playwright Zhenya Berkovich and theatre director Svetlana Petriychuk to six years in prison on charges of 'justifying terrorism'. The case revolves around their production of the play 'Finist, the Brave Falcon', which deals with Russian women who marry Islamic State fighters.

The trial has been seen as the most significant prosecution of Russian cultural figures since the country's military actions in Ukraine in 2022. Both Berkovich and Petriychuk denied any wrongdoing, asserting that their work was meant to oppose terrorism rather than support it.

Judge Yuri Massin agreed to close the trial to the public midway through the proceedings due to alleged threats to some participants. This move has been strongly criticized by free speech and artistic communities, who claim the trial was politically motivated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

