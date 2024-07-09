Left Menu

Houthi Attack on Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Aden

The Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena was attacked by Yemen's Houthis on June 13 while transiting the Gulf of Aden. The vessel caught fire, and the crew was rescued with one injured member. The Verbena has since been towed away from the threat area and is en route to its next port.

Updated: 09-07-2024 01:58 IST
The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) confirmed on Monday that the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena, attacked by Yemen's Houthis on June 13, has been towed from its threat area and is en route to its next port of call.

Three missiles targeted the Verbena while it transited the Gulf of Aden, 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden, according to JMIC. Yemen's Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack caused the cargo vessel to catch fire, and the crew was unable to contain it. The U.S. Central Command reported that the vessel took on water after the crew was rescued and transported to safety, with one crew member injured as a result.

