Haryana VAT Scam: ED Conducts Raids Against State Officials

The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches in Haryana, targeting three state administrative service officers involved in an alleged VAT scam. Fourteen locations were raided, covering both civil service officers and private individuals.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday executed multiple searches across Haryana as part of an ongoing money-laundering probe related to an alleged VAT scam, according to official sources.

In total, 14 locations throughout the state were targeted by the raids, sources confirmed.

Three Haryana state civil service officers, along with several private individuals, were scrutinized during these operations, they added.

