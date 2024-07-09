Left Menu

Charge Sheet Filed Against Three in Kathua Officer Killing

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed a charge sheet against three men involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma during an encounter in Kathua. After strenuous efforts, three criminals were arrested, while the investigation continues to track down other absconding associates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:36 IST
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made significant progress in the case of Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma's killing by filing a charge sheet against three suspects. Sharma lost his life during an encounter at the Government Medical College complex in Kathua district on April 2.

Main accused Vasudev alias Shannu was killed during the encounter, but several of his associates managed to flee. Through rigorous efforts by a special investigation team, three suspects, Himanshu Bassi, Teja, and Jasvir Singh, were arrested in Punjab.

Further, Punjab Police, with leads from the Crime Branch Jammu, arrested another suspect, Rohit Kumar alias Makhan, in Jalandhar. The suspects now face charges in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kathua, while the search for absconding criminals continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

