Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned in Excise Policy Scam

A court in Delhi has taken cognisance of the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The chargesheet names Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, with Kejriwal being summoned for July 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:42 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned in Excise Policy Scam
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday acknowledged the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The chargesheet implicates Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja admitted the chargesheet and issued a summons for Kejriwal on July 12. The 55-year-old Chief Minister, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was previously arrested by the anti-money laundering agency from his official residence on March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Kejriwal was the 'kingpin and key conspirator' behind the excise policy scam, holding him 'vicariously responsible' for the malfeasance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024