Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned in Excise Policy Scam

A Delhi court on Tuesday acknowledged the seventh supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The chargesheet implicates Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja admitted the chargesheet and issued a summons for Kejriwal on July 12. The 55-year-old Chief Minister, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was previously arrested by the anti-money laundering agency from his official residence on March 21.

The Enforcement Directorate alleges that Kejriwal was the 'kingpin and key conspirator' behind the excise policy scam, holding him 'vicariously responsible' for the malfeasance.

