Allegations of Illegal Land Purchase Rock Maharashtra Legislature

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, has raised serious concerns about illegal land acquisitions.

During a debate on budgetary demands, Wadettiwar claimed that a Gujarat GST department official has purchased 640 acres of land in Satara's Kandati Valley, flouting numerous regulations. Roads have been constructed on forest land without required permissions, causing revenue loss.

Wadettiwar also highlighted environmental threats and alleged corruption in the Virar-Alibag corridor land acquisition, demanding an inquiry into the 'huge scam'.

