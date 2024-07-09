Allegations of Illegal Land Purchase Rock Maharashtra Legislature
Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, has accused a GST official from Gujarat of illegally acquiring 640 acres of environmentally sensitive land in Satara district. Wadettiwar claims rules were violated and there was no permission from the revenue department, leading to revenue loss and environmental damage. He also alleged corruption in the Virar-Alibag corridor land acquisition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, has raised serious concerns about illegal land acquisitions.
During a debate on budgetary demands, Wadettiwar claimed that a Gujarat GST department official has purchased 640 acres of land in Satara's Kandati Valley, flouting numerous regulations. Roads have been constructed on forest land without required permissions, causing revenue loss.
Wadettiwar also highlighted environmental threats and alleged corruption in the Virar-Alibag corridor land acquisition, demanding an inquiry into the 'huge scam'.
