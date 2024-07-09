Left Menu

BMW Tragedy in Mumbai: Ruling Party Leader’s Son Arrested

Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena leader, was arrested after allegedly hitting a two-wheeler with his BMW in Mumbai, killing a woman and injuring her husband. His father, Rajesh Shah, aided in his initial escape. Both have faced legal action, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vows no immunity for influential offenders.

Updated: 09-07-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:27 IST
Mumbai police arrested Mihir Shah on Tuesday, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a woman and injury to her husband.

Mihir Shah, son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had initially fled the scene. His arrest followed a manhunt involving 11 police teams and the Crime Branch, culminating near Mumbai.

Rajesh Shah, who allegedly facilitated his son's escape and planned to tow the car, was previously arrested but later granted bail. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized no immunity for perpetrators regardless of their status.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

