BMW Tragedy in Mumbai: Ruling Party Leader’s Son Arrested

Mumbai police arrested Mihir Shah on Tuesday, two days after the 24-year-old allegedly rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a woman and injury to her husband.

Mihir Shah, son of ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had initially fled the scene. His arrest followed a manhunt involving 11 police teams and the Crime Branch, culminating near Mumbai.

Rajesh Shah, who allegedly facilitated his son's escape and planned to tow the car, was previously arrested but later granted bail. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized no immunity for perpetrators regardless of their status.

