Controversy at Iranian State TV: A Clash Over Religious Insults

Iranian authorities have arrested four state TV staff members for allegedly insulting Abu Bakr, the first caliph of Sunni Muslims, during a controversial broadcast.

The incident prompted immediate apologies from the channel and resulted in the dismissal of eight employees. Allegations surfaced that the program featured a guest who called the caliph 'cursed and snide'.

In a stern response, Peiman Jebeli, head of the state broadcasting company, criticized the comments as 'sedition'. The case marks an unusual move by authorities to prosecute state media staff, reminiscent of a 1989 incident involving similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)