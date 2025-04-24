Left Menu

Controversy at Iranian State TV: A Clash Over Religious Insults

Iranian state TV staff are arrested for allegedly insulting Sunni Islam's first caliph, Abu Bakr. The incident follows a controversial broadcast leading to apologies and dismissals. Authorities term the comments as 'sedition'. This marks a rare prosecution in recent decades involving state media employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iranian authorities have arrested four state TV staff members for allegedly insulting Abu Bakr, the first caliph of Sunni Muslims, during a controversial broadcast.

The incident prompted immediate apologies from the channel and resulted in the dismissal of eight employees. Allegations surfaced that the program featured a guest who called the caliph 'cursed and snide'.

In a stern response, Peiman Jebeli, head of the state broadcasting company, criticized the comments as 'sedition'. The case marks an unusual move by authorities to prosecute state media staff, reminiscent of a 1989 incident involving similar charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

