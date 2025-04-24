Missile Onslaught in Kyiv: Trump's Call to Putin

Russia launched a major missile and drone assault on Kyiv overnight, resulting in at least 12 deaths in what is reported to be the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. U.S. President Donald Trump publicly confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to cease the attack, which he described as unnecessary.

The assault occurs during a critical phase of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. As the White House signals potential withdrawal from peace efforts if no progress occurs, Trump's communication with both Moscow and Kyiv remains tense.

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed responsibility for the strike, which targeted Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure. Rescue operations were ongoing in Kyiv amidst widespread damage, highlighting the attack's severe impact. Ukrainian officials declared that this attack further obstructs peace, as the air force continues to fend off Russian aggression.

