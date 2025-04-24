Left Menu

Missile Onslaught in Kyiv: Trump's Call to Putin

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv, killing 12. Donald Trump urged Putin to stop, calling the strike unnecessary as he seeks a peace deal. Meanwhile, Kyiv officials recover bodies, and Ukraine's air force combats further strikes. Tensions between powers remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:29 IST
Missile Onslaught in Kyiv: Trump's Call to Putin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a major missile and drone assault on Kyiv overnight, resulting in at least 12 deaths in what is reported to be the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year. U.S. President Donald Trump publicly confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to cease the attack, which he described as unnecessary.

The assault occurs during a critical phase of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022. As the White House signals potential withdrawal from peace efforts if no progress occurs, Trump's communication with both Moscow and Kyiv remains tense.

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed responsibility for the strike, which targeted Ukraine's military-industrial infrastructure. Rescue operations were ongoing in Kyiv amidst widespread damage, highlighting the attack's severe impact. Ukrainian officials declared that this attack further obstructs peace, as the air force continues to fend off Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025