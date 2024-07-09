Left Menu

President Offers Condolences Following Tragic Deaths of SANDF Members on Duty

The President's sympathies also extend to the soldiers who found their deceased colleagues inside the container at a disused mine shaft in Orkney, North West province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:25 IST
President Offers Condolences Following Tragic Deaths of SANDF Members on Duty
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the families of four South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who tragically passed away while on duty overnight on Friday.

The four members were deployed to a mine in North West, where their lifeless bodies were discovered inside a container they had been using as a guard house.

"As Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to their commanders and colleagues," the Presidency stated.

The President's sympathies also extend to the soldiers who found their deceased colleagues inside the container at a disused mine shaft in Orkney, North West province.

An investigation into the deaths has been initiated by the South African Police Service.

"While the police investigate, the SANDF and police believe the troops, who were found fully equipped with no signs of injury, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning from a fire they lit to keep warm," the Presidency's statement explained.

The deceased soldiers were part of Operation Vala Umgodi, aimed at combating illegal mining activities.

In a separate statement over the weekend, the SANDF confirmed that the members were on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, adjacent to the abandoned Harry Oppenheimer stadium in Orkney, which has been a known hotspot for illegal mining.

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024