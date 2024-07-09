President Offers Condolences Following Tragic Deaths of SANDF Members on Duty

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the families of four South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who tragically passed away while on duty overnight on Friday.

The four members were deployed to a mine in North West, where their lifeless bodies were discovered inside a container they had been using as a guard house.

"As Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, President Ramaphosa extends his condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to their commanders and colleagues," the Presidency stated.

The President's sympathies also extend to the soldiers who found their deceased colleagues inside the container at a disused mine shaft in Orkney, North West province.

An investigation into the deaths has been initiated by the South African Police Service.

"While the police investigate, the SANDF and police believe the troops, who were found fully equipped with no signs of injury, succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning from a fire they lit to keep warm," the Presidency's statement explained.

The deceased soldiers were part of Operation Vala Umgodi, aimed at combating illegal mining activities.

In a separate statement over the weekend, the SANDF confirmed that the members were on a 24-hour shift at Shaft 3, adjacent to the abandoned Harry Oppenheimer stadium in Orkney, which has been a known hotspot for illegal mining.