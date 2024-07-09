Kenyan National Arrested at Kerala Airport for Rs 13 Crore Cocaine Smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan national at Kerala's international airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics worth over Rs 13 crore.

Officials revealed that the accused was caught on Monday with about 200 grams of cocaine capsules concealed in his rectum. Additionally, 1,100 grams of cocaine in liquid form were found in a liquor bottle inside his checked-in luggage.

This marks the first instance of liquid cocaine seizure in Kerala, emphasizing the significance of the haul. The narcotics' estimated market value is over Rs 13 crore. The foreign national is scheduled to be presented before a magistrate for remand on Tuesday.

