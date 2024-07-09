Left Menu

Murder Case Registered After Suspicious Death of 26-Year-Old Woman in Wagle Estate

A murder case has been registered in the city after Priyanka Gokul Tayde, a 26-year-old divorcee, was found dead due to stabbing injuries in her Wagle Estate home. Initially thought to be a natural death, an autopsy revealed otherwise following her father's suspicions. Police have initiated an investigation.

Updated: 09-07-2024 17:12 IST
A murder case has been registered in the city after a 26-year-old woman was found dead due to stabbing injuries, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, Priyanka Gokul Tayde, a divorcee living alone in the Wagle Estate area, died at home between July 3 and July 7. Initially, there was no suspicion of foul play, as stated by an official from the Srinagar police station.

However, her father, who resides in Jalgaon, raised concerns over her unnatural death, prompting an autopsy. The autopsy revealed that she had been stabbed in the chest and neck. Consequently, a murder case was registered on Monday under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unknown persons. The investigation is ongoing.

