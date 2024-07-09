Left Menu

Yuvraj Singh Battles Real Estate Firm in High Court Over Privacy and Property Disputes

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Brilliant Etoile Private Limited following pleas from former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Singh seeks arbitration over alleged privacy violations in construction project promotions and delayed delivery of an apartment purchased for Rs 14 crore. The court will hear the case on August 5.

Yuvraj Singh Battles Real Estate Firm in High Court Over Privacy and Property Disputes
The Delhi High Court has stepped in on Tuesday by issuing a notice to real estate firm Brilliant Etoile Private Limited, following complaints from former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Singh's pleas revolve around alleged violations of his privacy rights in the promotion of construction projects, and delays in the delivery of an apartment in New Delhi.

Justice C Hari Shankar has asked the firm to respond to two pleas from Singh demanding the appointment of an arbitrator to adjudicate the disputes. The court has scheduled the following hearing for August 5.

According to one plea, Singh entered into a sale agreement with the firm, in collaboration with his mother, for an apartment worth over Rs 14 crore in Hauz Khas. Another plea claims a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the cricketer to promote the project was breached. Singh alleges the firm compromised on the apartment's quality and continues to use his image commercially despite the MoU's expiry.

