Mohanlal Lathar Sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner of Rajasthan
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:03 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Mohanlal Lathar as Chief Information Commissioner at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
Additionally, the governor swore in Suresh Chand Gupta, Mahendra Kumar Parikh, and Tikaram Sharma as Information Commissioners.
Notable attendees included Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.
