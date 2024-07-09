Mohanlal Lathar Sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Mohanlal Lathar as Chief Information Commissioner at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Additionally, the governor swore in Suresh Chand Gupta, Mahendra Kumar Parikh, and Tikaram Sharma as Information Commissioners.

Notable attendees included Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

