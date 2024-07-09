CID Files Chargesheet in Neha Hiremath Murder Case

The Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday filed the chargesheet in connection with the Neha Hiremath murder case.

The 23-year-old Neha, daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of her college in Dharwad on April 18.

''The CID have filed a 483-page chargesheet in the court. I have not got the copy of it. Once I get it, I will discuss with my lawyer and come to you,'' Niranjan Hiremath told reporters.

He thanked the police department and state Home Minister G Parameshwara for filing the chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days.

The murder had sparked widespread condemnation and protests.

