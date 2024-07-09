CID Files Chargesheet in Neha Hiremath Murder Case
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a 483-page chargesheet in the Neha Hiremath murder case. Neha, a 23-year-old and daughter of a Congress Councillor, was stabbed by her former classmate, Fayaz Khodunaik, at her college. Protests followed the incident, and the chargesheet was submitted within 90 days.
The Criminal Investigation Department on Tuesday filed the chargesheet in connection with the Neha Hiremath murder case.
The 23-year-old Neha, daughter of the Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was stabbed to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khodunaik on the campus of her college in Dharwad on April 18.
''The CID have filed a 483-page chargesheet in the court. I have not got the copy of it. Once I get it, I will discuss with my lawyer and come to you,'' Niranjan Hiremath told reporters.
He thanked the police department and state Home Minister G Parameshwara for filing the chargesheet within the stipulated 90 days.
The murder had sparked widespread condemnation and protests.
