Suspension of Two Policemen After Fatal Attack on Rape Survivor's Family

Two policemen were suspended on Tuesday for negligence following a brutal attack on a rape survivor's family that resulted in the fatality of her 48-year-old mother, Phoolkumari, officials reported.

The rape survivor, her sister, and father were severely injured in the assault by 22-year-old Anurag Pal, who had been released on bail, and required hospitalization, according to authorities.

Subsequently, Pal allegedly committed suicide, and his body was discovered with a country-made pistol beside him. Local witnesses suggested Pal had a relationship with the rape survivor, but the exact motive for the attack remains unclear pending further investigation.

Police reported that Pal and two aides allegedly stormed the rape survivor's house in Unnao district's Gondian Kheda village on Monday, leading to the fatal shooting of Phoolkumari and injuring the family.

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar stated that a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for negligence by the Superintendent of Police for failing to act on a previous complaint involving Pal.

The police revealed that the assault was linked to a rape case filed against Pal by the family last year. Local authorities are intensifying their search for the other assailants involved, while three injured family members are receiving medical attention in Kanpur.

