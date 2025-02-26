Left Menu

Tragic Turn at Theme Park: Student's Heart Attack Fatality

A 14-year-old student died of a heart attack during a school trip to Imagicaa Theme Park in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Despite being rushed to medical facilities, the student was pronounced dead. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death. An accidental death case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:13 IST
Tragic Turn at Theme Park: Student's Heart Attack Fatality
student
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Imagicaa Theme Park in Maharashtra's Raigad district when a 14-year-old student suffered a fatal heart attack. The young boy, Ayush Dharmendra Singh, was on a school trip with fellow pupils from a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run institution.

The tragedy struck when Ayush began feeling unwell and collapsed at the park. Despite immediate assistance from park staff and teachers, and being rushed first to an on-site health center and then a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack. In response to the incident, authorities have registered an accidental death case at Khalapur police station as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025