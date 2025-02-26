Tragic Turn at Theme Park: Student's Heart Attack Fatality
A 14-year-old student died of a heart attack during a school trip to Imagicaa Theme Park in Maharashtra's Raigad district. Despite being rushed to medical facilities, the student was pronounced dead. A post-mortem confirmed the cause of death. An accidental death case has been filed.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Imagicaa Theme Park in Maharashtra's Raigad district when a 14-year-old student suffered a fatal heart attack. The young boy, Ayush Dharmendra Singh, was on a school trip with fellow pupils from a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run institution.
The tragedy struck when Ayush began feeling unwell and collapsed at the park. Despite immediate assistance from park staff and teachers, and being rushed first to an on-site health center and then a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack. In response to the incident, authorities have registered an accidental death case at Khalapur police station as investigations continue.

