Tragic Turn at Theme Park: Student's Heart Attack Fatality

A tragic incident unfolded at the Imagicaa Theme Park in Maharashtra's Raigad district when a 14-year-old student suffered a fatal heart attack. The young boy, Ayush Dharmendra Singh, was on a school trip with fellow pupils from a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run institution.

The tragedy struck when Ayush began feeling unwell and collapsed at the park. Despite immediate assistance from park staff and teachers, and being rushed first to an on-site health center and then a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack. In response to the incident, authorities have registered an accidental death case at Khalapur police station as investigations continue.

