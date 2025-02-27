Left Menu

Tragic Triple Fatality in Virar Housing Complex

A 52-year-old man, Udaykumar Kajwa, allegedly murdered his wife Veena and their 5-year-old daughter in Virar, Maharashtra, before committing suicide. The family was discovered in their apartment without a suicide note. Police investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A horrifying incident unfolded in Virar, Maharashtra, as 52-year-old Udaykumar Kajwa allegedly took the lives of his wife Veena and their young daughter before ending his own life. The tragic discovery was made on a Wednesday afternoon, according to local police authorities.

Authorities from Bolinj police station revealed that Kajwa strangled his wife and five-year-old daughter before using a scarf to hang himself in their 10th-floor flat. No suicide note was recovered at the scene, leaving investigators puzzled about the motive behind the tragic act.

Despite the severe nature of the event, details remain scarce, and the police have launched a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

