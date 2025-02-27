Tragic Triple Fatality in Virar Housing Complex

A horrifying incident unfolded in Virar, Maharashtra, as 52-year-old Udaykumar Kajwa allegedly took the lives of his wife Veena and their young daughter before ending his own life. The tragic discovery was made on a Wednesday afternoon, according to local police authorities.

Authorities from Bolinj police station revealed that Kajwa strangled his wife and five-year-old daughter before using a scarf to hang himself in their 10th-floor flat. No suicide note was recovered at the scene, leaving investigators puzzled about the motive behind the tragic act.

Despite the severe nature of the event, details remain scarce, and the police have launched a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

