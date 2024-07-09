NHRC Issues Notices Over Child Labor and Hospital Conditions

The NHRC announced on Tuesday that it has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city's police commissioner following reports of 23 child laborers rescued from the Northwest district.

According to the NHRC, these children were brought in from nearby states to work in various factories. The commission called for a survey to identify more industrial units employing child labor and assess the actions taken against them.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report from July 5 that highlighted the rescue of 23 child laborers, including nine girls, from Saraswati Vihar. The commission stressed that the report's content, if true, signifies a severe violation of children's rights. The NHRC has demanded detailed reports from the Delhi chief secretary and police commissioner within two weeks.

Additionally, the Northwest Delhi district magistrate has been directed to submit a detailed report on actions taken under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, including measures for rehabilitation and family reunification of the children.

The NHRC also reacted to complaints and news reports alleging violations of labor laws by factory owners in Delhi. The commission is seeking information on actions taken against these employers.

Separately, the NHRC has taken suo motu notice of a media report from July 5 that criticized the poor condition of a civil hospital in Jind, Haryana. The hospital reportedly has only 19 doctors for 55 sanctioned posts, and about 2,000 patients visit daily. The lack of proper medical equipment, medicines, and the monkey menace have further exacerbated the situation.

The NHRC observed that these conditions, if true, indicate a violation of patients' right to health and medical care. The commission has asked the Haryana chief secretary for a detailed report within one week, outlining the steps taken or proposed to improve the hospital's overall condition.

