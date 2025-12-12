Law Commission marks Human Rights Day, highlights continuity of Indian tradition

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:06 IST
The Law Commission expressed its sincere appreciation to Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal for his gracious presence and for guiding the discussions with balance, depth, and insight. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
The Law Commission of India (LCI) commemorated International Human Rights Day with a special programme held on the afternoon of 12 December, with Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice, attending as the Chief Guest. The event was organised around the theme “मानवाधिकार, भारतीय परंपरा की निरंतरता (Human Rights as Continuity of Indian Tradition)”, underscoring India’s civilisational approach to dignity, rights, and ethical governance.

The programme began with the recitation of Vande Mataram, setting a solemn and reflective tone. Justice (Retd.) Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the deep roots of human rights within India’s cultural, philosophical, and legal traditions. He emphasised that India’s understanding of rights has evolved organically from its long-standing emphasis on duty, harmony, and respect for human dignity.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal reflected on how ideas of human dignity, justice, and ethical conduct have been articulated throughout India’s civilisational journey. Drawing from the teachings and contributions of great thinkers and leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, he noted that the essence of human rights has long been embedded in Indian thought and social reform movements. The Minister described Dr B. R. Ambedkar as the foremost champion of human rights in India, whose vision ensured constitutional guarantees of equality, liberty, and fraternity for all citizens.

The deliberations during the programme focused on the idea that human rights in India are not merely borrowed concepts but are deeply interwoven with indigenous philosophical traditions. Principles such as universal human dignity, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family), fraternity, and the balance between rights and duties were highlighted as values that find clear continuity in the Constitution of India.

As part of the International Human Rights Day observance, the Law Commission of India had organised an essay competition on 10 December on the theme “Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All”. The competition was open to officers and officials of the Commission and aimed to encourage reflection on the role of public services in upholding human dignity. Shri Meghwal felicitated the winners and appreciated the thoughtful and insightful submissions received from officers, legal consultants, and interns associated with the Commission. He also interacted with officials, engaging in an exchange of ideas on law, governance, and rights-based frameworks.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. D. P. Verma, Member, Law Commission of India, followed by the recitation of Vande Mataram. The Law Commission expressed its sincere appreciation to Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal for his gracious presence and for guiding the discussions with balance, depth, and insight.

