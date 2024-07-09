Russian Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya
A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the deceased Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, on charges of participating in an 'extremist' group. Navalnaya, who resides outside Russia, risks immediate arrest if she returns to the country.
The court accused Navalnaya, who lives outside Russia, of participating in an "extremist" group. The decision means she would face certain arrest if she set foot in the country.
