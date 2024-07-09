Left Menu

Russian Court Orders Arrest of Yulia Navalnaya

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the deceased Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, on charges of participating in an 'extremist' group. Navalnaya, who resides outside Russia, risks immediate arrest if she returns to the country.

Yulia Navalnaya

A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, arrested in absentia for two months.

The court accused Navalnaya, who lives outside Russia, of participating in an "extremist" group. The decision means she would face certain arrest if she set foot in the country.

