Left Menu

U.S. Expresses Concern Over Mineral Supply Chains in Rwanda and DRC

The U.S. State Department has raised concerns regarding mineral supply chains from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as illegal mineral trade aids regional conflicts. The State Department urges companies to adhere to due diligence guidelines to prevent such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:47 IST
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Mineral Supply Chains in Rwanda and DRC
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department issued a statement of concern on Tuesday regarding mineral supply chains from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The department highlighted that the illegal trade of minerals is contributing to financing conflicts in the region.

'Over time, some companies appear to have eased their focus on meaningful due diligence on mineral supply chains from this region,' the State Department said. It urged companies to follow proper due diligence guidelines to curb the illegal trade.

The U.S. government stressed the importance of adhering to these guidelines to mitigate the impact of the illicit trade on regional stability.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024