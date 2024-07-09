U.S. Expresses Concern Over Mineral Supply Chains in Rwanda and DRC

The U.S. State Department issued a statement of concern on Tuesday regarding mineral supply chains from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The department highlighted that the illegal trade of minerals is contributing to financing conflicts in the region.

'Over time, some companies appear to have eased their focus on meaningful due diligence on mineral supply chains from this region,' the State Department said. It urged companies to follow proper due diligence guidelines to curb the illegal trade.

The U.S. government stressed the importance of adhering to these guidelines to mitigate the impact of the illicit trade on regional stability.

