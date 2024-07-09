Major IPS Reshuffle in Tamil Nadu: Key Leadership Changes Announced

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a substantial reshuffle of senior IPS officers, assigning new roles to 18 officials. A Amalraj, previously Additional Director General of Police and Tambaram Police Commissioner, is now appointed ADGP, Enforcement Bureau CID, Chennai, according to a Home Department order. Notably, A Arun assumed the position of Chennai Police Commissioner on July 8. Meanwhile, Abin Dinesh Modak, who served as ADGP/State Crime Records Bureau, is now the ADGP and Commissioner of Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, who was formerly associated with the office of the DGP, is reassigned as ADGP, Armed Police, Chennai, replacing HM Jayaram, who will now take over as ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau. Following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Agarwal was transferred from his role as ADGP, Enforcement Bureau CID and was assigned to report to the DGP's office. TS Anbu, currently Inspector General of Police, CB-CID, will assume full additional charge of ADGP, CB-CID, replacing G Venkatraman, now posted as ADGP, Administration in the DGP's office. Additionally, KS Narenthiran Nayar, IGP, North Zone, Chennai, will transition to IGP/ Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order-North Chennai), succeeding Asra Garg, who will now serve as IGP, North Zone.

Further, Prem Anand Sinha, who held the role of IGP/Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order-South Chennai) is reassigned as IGP, South Zone, Madurai. He succeeds N Kannan, who will now take up the position of IGP/ Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) for South Chennai.

