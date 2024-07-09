Left Menu

Court Denies Satyendar Jain Interim Bail in Money Laundering Case

A court on Tuesday rejected AAP leader Satyendar Jain's plea for interim bail to care for his injured wife and ailing daughter. Jain, accused in a money laundering case, claimed his wife needed constant attention due to a fractured foot, and their daughter required continuous care.

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, accused in a money laundering case, seeking interim bail for four weeks to take care of his injured wife and ailing daughter.

According to Jain's application, his wife Poonam Jain, also an accused in the case, has fractured her right foot, requiring constant personal attention and care. Their younger daughter is also suffering from some ailments and requires continuous care.

The application stated that Jain's wife, due to her condition, is unable to manage her own affairs or take care of their younger daughter. The family's other daughter is married, staying at her matrimonial home, and caring for her 7-month-old child.

The ED arrested Jain, a former cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies linked to him, based on a CBI FIR registered in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

