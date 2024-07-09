Mysterious Body Found in Noida Drain Sparks Investigation
A man's body was discovered near a drain in Noida's Sector 136 on Tuesday. The unidentified body, estimated to be 2-3 days old, was retrieved using a hydra crane. Forensic teams examined the site, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Authorities are working to identify the deceased.
A man's body was discovered near a drain in Noida's Sector 136 on Tuesday, according to police reports. The body, which has not yet been identified, was estimated to be 2-3 days old and was retrieved using a hydra crane due to the depth of the drain.
''A hydra crane was called in to retrieve the body, which appeared to be 2-3 days old,'' a police spokesperson stated. Forensic units conducted an on-site examination before the body was sent for a post-mortem.
Authorities are making efforts to identify the deceased, and further investigations are ongoing, according to officials.
