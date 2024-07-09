CBI Raids Kolkata Office in School Recruitment Scam Investigation

On Tuesday, CBI officers carried out a search operation at the office of a Kolkata-based private company as part of their ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, an official said.

A team of CBI detectives, along with computer and cyber experts, raided the office in the southern part of the city in search of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), he added.

"We looked for documents like OMR sheets during today's raid. A few documents have been seized, details of which could not be shared for the sake of our investigation," the official stated.

The Calcutta High Court had previously directed the CBI to trace and retrieve the original or destroyed servers, discs, or mediums where the scanned OMR sheets of the 2014 TET were stored.

The court also instructed the CBI to seek assistance from expert public or private organizations to verify whether the existing servers, hard discs, and computers belonging to M/s. S Basu Roy and Co., which was allegedly outsourced some TET-related work, or the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) contain any digital traces of the scanned original OMR sheets from the 2014 TET.

The search took place at the premises of M/s. S Basu Roy and Co. during the day.

