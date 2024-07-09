Left Menu

CBI Raids Kolkata Office in School Recruitment Scam Investigation

CBI officials conducted a search operation at a Kolkata-based private company's office in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam. The raid aimed to retrieve Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). Several documents were seized during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:52 IST
CBI Raids Kolkata Office in School Recruitment Scam Investigation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, CBI officers carried out a search operation at the office of a Kolkata-based private company as part of their ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, an official said.

A team of CBI detectives, along with computer and cyber experts, raided the office in the southern part of the city in search of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the 2014 Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), he added.

"We looked for documents like OMR sheets during today's raid. A few documents have been seized, details of which could not be shared for the sake of our investigation," the official stated.

The Calcutta High Court had previously directed the CBI to trace and retrieve the original or destroyed servers, discs, or mediums where the scanned OMR sheets of the 2014 TET were stored.

The court also instructed the CBI to seek assistance from expert public or private organizations to verify whether the existing servers, hard discs, and computers belonging to M/s. S Basu Roy and Co., which was allegedly outsourced some TET-related work, or the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) contain any digital traces of the scanned original OMR sheets from the 2014 TET.

The search took place at the premises of M/s. S Basu Roy and Co. during the day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024