Petrol Pump Heist: Employee Injured in Rs 12 Lakh Robbery in Odisha
A petrol pump employee was injured in Balasore, Odisha, after miscreants fired at him and snatched a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash. The incident occurred as two employees were en route to deposit the money at a bank. Police are currently searching for the six culprits involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A petrol pump employee in Balasore, Odisha, sustained injuries on Tuesday when miscreants fired at him, seizing a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash. This occurred as he and another employee were about to deposit the money at a nationalized bank, police stated.
The injured employee, who took a gunshot to the leg, has been admitted to a hospital, said the Khaira police station head, Gayadhar Behera. According to preliminary investigations, six individuals on motorcycles, presumably aware of the cash transfer, were involved in the heist.
Law enforcement has initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Alert in Pathankot: Suspicious Men Trigger Massive Search Operation
Security Forces Launch Search Operation in Gulmarg due to Suspected Activity
Kathua Farmer Sparks Major Search Operation Over Suspected Cross-Border Tunnel
Fresh Encounter Erupts in Doda Amid Rising Terror Attacks: Security Forces Expand Search Operations
Massive Search Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir Following Deadly Terror Attack