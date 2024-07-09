Left Menu

Petrol Pump Heist: Employee Injured in Rs 12 Lakh Robbery in Odisha

A petrol pump employee was injured in Balasore, Odisha, after miscreants fired at him and snatched a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash. The incident occurred as two employees were en route to deposit the money at a bank. Police are currently searching for the six culprits involved.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A petrol pump employee in Balasore, Odisha, sustained injuries on Tuesday when miscreants fired at him, seizing a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash. This occurred as he and another employee were about to deposit the money at a nationalized bank, police stated.

The injured employee, who took a gunshot to the leg, has been admitted to a hospital, said the Khaira police station head, Gayadhar Behera. According to preliminary investigations, six individuals on motorcycles, presumably aware of the cash transfer, were involved in the heist.

Law enforcement has initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

