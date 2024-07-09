Petrol Pump Heist: Employee Injured in Rs 12 Lakh Robbery in Odisha

A petrol pump employee in Balasore, Odisha, sustained injuries on Tuesday when miscreants fired at him, seizing a bag containing Rs 12 lakh in cash. This occurred as he and another employee were about to deposit the money at a nationalized bank, police stated.

The injured employee, who took a gunshot to the leg, has been admitted to a hospital, said the Khaira police station head, Gayadhar Behera. According to preliminary investigations, six individuals on motorcycles, presumably aware of the cash transfer, were involved in the heist.

Law enforcement has initiated a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

