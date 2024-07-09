NATO's New Military Command: Boosting Support for Ukraine
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that NATO will establish a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops. NATO also plans to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to strengthen its alliance with Ukraine.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as leaders of the military alliance gathered in Washington for a summit.
NATO will announce a new military command in Germany in the coming days, which will be led by a three-star general for training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO plans to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen its relationship with the alliance, Sullivan said.
