NATO's New Military Command: Boosting Support for Ukraine

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as leaders of the military alliance gathered in Washington for a summit.

NATO will announce a new military command in Germany in the coming days, which will be led by a three-star general for training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO plans to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen its relationship with the alliance, Sullivan said.

