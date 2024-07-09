Left Menu

NATO's New Military Command: Boosting Support for Ukraine

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan announced that NATO will establish a new military command in Germany to train and equip Ukrainian troops. NATO also plans to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to strengthen its alliance with Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:05 IST
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine on Tuesday, as leaders of the military alliance gathered in Washington for a summit.

NATO will announce a new military command in Germany in the coming days, which will be led by a three-star general for training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO plans to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen its relationship with the alliance, Sullivan said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

