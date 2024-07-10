Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for All Married Women

The Supreme Court ruled that Muslim women can seek maintenance from their husbands under Section 125 of the CrPC, which applies to all married women regardless of religion. This verdict dismissed an appeal challenging the applicability of the section to divorced Muslim women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:40 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for All Married Women
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Muslim women can seek maintenance from their husbands under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is applicable to all married women irrespective of religion.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, who delivered separate but concurrent verdicts, stated that section 125 of the CrPC covers Muslim women. Justice Nagarathna declared, 'We are dismissing the criminal appeal with the major conclusion that section 125 applies to all women, not just married women.'

The court emphasized that maintenance is a right, not charity, and applies to all married women, regardless of their religion. The top court dismissed the petition of Mohd Abdul Samad, who argued against the Telangana High Court's refusal to interfere with a family court's maintenance order. Samad contended that a divorced Muslim woman must seek maintenance under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, rather than Section 125 of the CrPC.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024