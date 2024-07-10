Left Menu

Supreme Court Judge Recuses from Same-Sex Marriage Review Pleas

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna has recused himself from reviewing pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage. Justice Khanna cited personal reasons for his decision. This will require the Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to reconstitute a new five-judge constitution bench to consider these review pleas.

Sanjiv Khanna
  • Country:
  • India

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recused himself from considering pleas seeking review of the apex court's judgement last year declining legal recognition to same-sex marriage, sources said.

According to the sources, Justice Khanna has cited personal reasons for his recusal.

The recusal of Justice Khanna would necessitate reconstitution of a fresh five-judge constitution bench by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud for considering the review pleas.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

