Odissi Dancer Stands Firm on Sexual Assault Allegations Against West Bengal Governor

The Odissi dancer who had lodged complaints against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and his nephew for sexual assault has denied any intentions of withdrawing the case.

The dancer emphasized that she does not wish to 'pursue' the case at present because she is entangled in a severe legal battle in the US, affecting her health. 'I am citing here the reason why I do not want to pursue the Governor Bose-related complaint. My situation involves critical American malfeasance and judicial tyranny, and it is currently pending with US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Government of India,' her statement read.

'I am a victim of severe American hooliganism against a helpless Indian Hindu wife, and my failing health does not allow me to pursue the Governor Bose-related matter at this point,' the statement added. She had accused Bose and his nephew of sexual abuse at a hotel in Delhi in January 2023.

