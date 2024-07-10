Seven Arrested in Rs 13 Lakh Kidnapping Heist in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested seven individuals involved in the abduction and robbery of a local resident of Rs 13 lakh. The incident occurred on June 26 when the victim was lured to Kharghar to buy gold. The police have recovered the vehicles used in the crime.
In a significant breakthrough, Navi Mumbai police have apprehended seven suspects linked to a Rs 13 lakh heist involving the abduction of a local resident. The crime took place on June 26 when the victim was led to Kharghar under the pretense of buying gold, only to be waylaid by three men posing as police officers.
Leveraging multiple leads and footage from CCTV cameras, the Central Crime Unit, led by Senior Inspector Sunil Shinde, organized three teams to track down and arrest the suspects, who range in age from 21 to 46 years, from Dombivli, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai.
The authorities have successfully recovered the vehicles used to carry out the crime and are actively working to retrieve the stolen Rs 13 lakh. Inspector Shinde confirmed that efforts to trace the money are still ongoing.
