Left Menu

Sikkim Police Form SIT to Locate Missing 80-Year-Old Former Minister Ram Chandra Poudyal

The Sikkim Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to locate 80-year-old former minister Ram Chandra Poudyal, who has been missing since July 7. The veteran politician's family reported him missing after failing to locate him despite contacting relatives and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:27 IST
Sikkim Police Form SIT to Locate Missing 80-Year-Old Former Minister Ram Chandra Poudyal
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find 80-year-old former minister Ram Chandra Poudyal, who went missing on July 7, according to an official source.

Poudyal has been reported missing since he left his home on Sunday morning, stating he would return by the afternoon. When he failed to return, his worried family contacted all relatives and friends but found no leads on his whereabouts. This led them to file a missing person report with the local police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said, "A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the missing person case of Ram Chandra Poudyal (80), a resident of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district." A police team has been dispatched to Siliguri in West Bengal to aid in the search.

Poudyal, a veteran politician, previously served as the Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and was a minister in the 1970s. He also headed the Sikkim Congress (Revolutionary) and The Rising Sun parties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024