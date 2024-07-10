Sikkim Police Form SIT to Locate Missing 80-Year-Old Former Minister Ram Chandra Poudyal

The Sikkim Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find 80-year-old former minister Ram Chandra Poudyal, who went missing on July 7, according to an official source.

Poudyal has been reported missing since he left his home on Sunday morning, stating he would return by the afternoon. When he failed to return, his worried family contacted all relatives and friends but found no leads on his whereabouts. This led them to file a missing person report with the local police.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said, "A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate the missing person case of Ram Chandra Poudyal (80), a resident of Chota Singtam in Pakyong district." A police team has been dispatched to Siliguri in West Bengal to aid in the search.

Poudyal, a veteran politician, previously served as the Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and was a minister in the 1970s. He also headed the Sikkim Congress (Revolutionary) and The Rising Sun parties.

