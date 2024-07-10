YouTuber Arrested Over Inappropriate Comments About a Child

A 29-year-old YouTuber, Praneeth Hanumantu, was apprehended in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with an FIR regarding inappropriate comments about a child, as stated by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

Praneeth Hanumantu, originally from Andhra Pradesh and residing in Begumpet, Hyderabad, has been identified as the main accused in an FIR registered on July 7 at the Cyber Crime police station in the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

The Bureau disclosed that Hanumantu had been absconding since the case came to light. The incident involves multiple individuals engaged in vulgar and obscene conversations about a father-daughter relationship on a YouTube podcast.

The accused was produced before the local magistrate in Bengaluru for a transit warrant, facilitating his transfer to Hyderabad. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects, the Bureau added.

This case gained prominence on July 7 when an FIR was lodged post statements from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, promising action on child abuse issues highlighted on social media by Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej.

In a post on 'X,' Tej condemned the abusers and urged government action, stating, "Monsters like these go unnoticed on the widely-used social platform, engaging in child abuse disguised as Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour."

The actor also tagged chief ministers and deputy CMs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, requesting necessary measures to prevent such acts in the future.

Chief Minister Reddy and Deputy CM Vikramarka thanked Tej for his alertness and reiterated that child safety remains a top priority for the Telangana government, promising appropriate actions.

