Tripura Set for Panchayat Polls on August 8: Key Details Unveiled

The panchayat polls in Tripura are scheduled for August 8, a state election commission official announced on Wednesday. The vote counting will take place on August 12, according to State Election Commissioner (SEC) Saradhindu Chowdhury.

During a press conference, Chowdhury said the notification for the three-tier panchayat elections will be issued on Thursday. Candidates must file nominations by July 18, with scrutiny of papers set for July 19.

The deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is July 22. The northeastern state has 591 gram panchayats with 6,111 seats, 116 panchayat samities with 419 seats, and eight zilla parisads with 116 seats.

Chowdhury noted that the elections will be conducted using ballot papers, with no provision for online submission of nomination papers. Opposition parties had demanded online submissions.

Another official said security arrangements have been discussed with the police to ensure free and fair elections. Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and state police will guard the polling stations due to the non-availability of enough central forces.

There are 12.90 lakh eligible voters for these elections. In the previous rural elections, BJP candidates won over 80% of the seats unopposed.

