Main Accused in NIT Hamirpur Student's Drug Overdose Death Arrested

The main accused behind the death of a first-year M.Tech student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur, allegedly due to a drug overdose last year, was arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police announced on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Kulwinder, was apprehended on Friday night. Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur revealed that Kulwinder faced several NDPS cases across numerous police stations.

Kulwinder's connections with drug smugglers statewide and financial dealings worth lakhs have been uncovered. Investigations determined that the deceased student procured drugs from him. Kulwinder was also linked to a de-addiction center in Una allegedly involved in drug trade. The center's owner, also from Punjab, was apprehended last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)