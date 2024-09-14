CBI Busts Cyber Crime Network, Arrests Key Suspect in Mumbai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Vishnu Rathi, an alleged cyber criminal from Mumbai, who deceived a US citizen of USD 4.5 lakh by pretending to offer technical support, officials reported on Saturday.

The crackdown was part of Operation Chakra-3, a collaborative effort with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) aimed at dismantling complex cyber crime networks. The CBI dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset and bullion-supported network targeting foreign victims since 2022, they added.

Rathi was arrested in Mumbai by the International Operations Division (IOD) of the CBI and brought to Delhi. He was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to five days of CBI custody, noting the necessity of custodial interrogation for a fair investigation.

In raids conducted at seven locations over the past two days, the CBI seized 57 gold bars, Rs 16 lakh in cash, and various electronic devices used to manage cryptocurrencies from Rathi's premises.

The agency found evidence that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was funneling proceeds through virtual assets and bullion. The CBI had registered the case on September 9. Accusations against Rathi include unauthorized remote access to a victim's computer and bank account.

The CBI is working closely with the FBI and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries through Interpol for further investigation. Operation CHAKRA-III aims to combat and dismantle organized cyber-enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law enforcement response.

