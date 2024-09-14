NIA Charges Santosh Verma for Involvement in CPI (Maoist) Activities
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Santosh Verma from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for his involvement in CPI (Maoist) activities, including recruitment of cadres. Verma is accused of conspiring with other members to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The case, initially registered last year, has led to multiple arrests and seizures.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Santosh Verma from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for his participation in CPI (Maoist) activities. According to the NIA, Verma was actively involved in recruiting cadres for the proscribed organization.
Verma, known to conspire with other CPI (Maoist) members to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, was named in the supplementary charge sheet presented before an NIA special court in Lucknow. The NIA disclosed that the case was originally registered on August 16 last year following a raid that led to the arrest of five individuals.
During the raid, authorities seized incriminating documents, literature, arms, and digital devices. Investigations revealed that the CPI (Maoist) was using front organizations to spread Naxal ideology, particularly in districts bordering Bihar. The NIA's probe highlighted efforts by Maoist leaders to re-energize their movement in regions including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Pre-2017 Business Environment in Uttar Pradesh
Massive Security Measures for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Exam Amid Allegations of Paper Leaks
Erratic Monsoon Leaves Uttar Pradesh Farmers Anxious Over Crop Yield
Operation Bhediya: Uttar Pradesh Authorities Hunt Killer Wolves Amidst Renewed Attacks
Crackdown on Negligent Medical Officers in Uttar Pradesh