NIA Charges Santosh Verma for Involvement in CPI (Maoist) Activities

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Santosh Verma from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for his participation in CPI (Maoist) activities. According to the NIA, Verma was actively involved in recruiting cadres for the proscribed organization.

Verma, known to conspire with other CPI (Maoist) members to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, was named in the supplementary charge sheet presented before an NIA special court in Lucknow. The NIA disclosed that the case was originally registered on August 16 last year following a raid that led to the arrest of five individuals.

During the raid, authorities seized incriminating documents, literature, arms, and digital devices. Investigations revealed that the CPI (Maoist) was using front organizations to spread Naxal ideology, particularly in districts bordering Bihar. The NIA's probe highlighted efforts by Maoist leaders to re-energize their movement in regions including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.

