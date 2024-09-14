Tenant Dispute Turns Fatal in Delhi's Geeta Colony
A 20-year-old man named Shahid alias Ashu was shot dead in his Geeta Colony home in Delhi's Shahdara. The police suspect his tenant, Munna, and possibly Munna's sons, Chand and Imran, due to a property dispute. Investigations are underway to apprehend the suspects.
A property dispute turned deadly in Delhi's Geeta Colony, where a 20-year-old man named Shahid alias Ashu was fatally shot, according to police on Saturday. The incident happened around 5:49 pm when Shahid was taken to LNJP Hospital with a bullet wound.
The police suspect his tenant, Munna, who lived on the first floor of Shahid's house and was in a dispute over vacating the rented accommodation. Munna's sons, Chand and Imran, are also under suspicion, and search teams have been dispatched to locate them.
Shahid was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, having suffered a bullet wound to the neck. Investigations revealed he was getting his home whitewashed at the time of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
