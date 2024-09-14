Nigeria's Military Rescues Hostages in Daring Kaduna Operation

Nigeria's army has successfully rescued 13 hostages who were kidnapped in the northwest Kaduna state, following an intense military operation prompted by a tip-off, according to a government official on Saturday.

Upon receiving information that the kidnappers were planning to relocate their six male and seven female hostages, the military initiated an operation at a camp near Chigulu village in Kaduna's Kachia local government area. Following a fierce gun battle, the abductors fled into the surrounding forest, abandoning their captives, said Kaduna's security commissioner Samuel Aruwan in a statement.

Kidnappings for ransom have become common in northern Nigeria, particularly in schools and on highways, forcing families to sell land, cattle, and grain to secure their loved ones' release. The freed hostages have been taken to a military facility for medical assessment and debriefing before reuniting with their families.

The operation also uncovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, solar panels, and cash, highlighting the depth of the criminal activities in the region. (Writing by Isaac Anyaogu;)

(With inputs from agencies.)