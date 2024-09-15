Two Officials Arrested in RG Kar Hospital Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
Former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced in court by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a woman doctor. Charges of tampering with evidence have been added against Ghosh, while Mondal has been arrested for evidence tampering and FIR delays.
Former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were presented before a court on Sunday by the CBI, which is investigating the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the medical facility.
On Saturday evening, the CBI added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal. Mondal faces allegations of tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the FIR among other charges.
A large contingent of security personnel has been deployed outside the Sealdah court. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody over a corruption case. The CBI aims to seek their remand in the Sealdah court.
