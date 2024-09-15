Left Menu

Two Officials Arrested in RG Kar Hospital Doctor's Rape-Murder Case

Former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced in court by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a woman doctor. Charges of tampering with evidence have been added against Ghosh, while Mondal has been arrested for evidence tampering and FIR delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:34 IST
Two Officials Arrested in RG Kar Hospital Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

Former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were presented before a court on Sunday by the CBI, which is investigating the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the medical facility.

On Saturday evening, the CBI added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal. Mondal faces allegations of tampering with evidence and delaying the registration of the FIR among other charges.

A large contingent of security personnel has been deployed outside the Sealdah court. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody over a corruption case. The CBI aims to seek their remand in the Sealdah court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024